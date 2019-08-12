Weather Alert

...HOT CONDITIONS TO CONTINUE THROUGH TUESDAY... ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING... * TEMPERATURE...UPPER 90S TO AROUND 104 DEGREES THROUGH MONDAY. 100 TO 103 DEGREES ON TUESDAY. * HEAT INDEX...BETWEEN 105 AND 110 DEGREES THROUGH MONDAY. HEAT INDEX VALUES IN EXCESS OF 110 DEGREES POSSIBLE ON TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...HEAT EXHAUSTION OR HEAT STROKE MAY OCCUR IF YOU ARE OUTDOORS FOR EXTENDED PERIODS OF TIME. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... BE SURE TO CHECK ON PERSONS WITH HEALTH PROBLEMS AND THE ELDERLY, AS THEY ARE THE MOST SUSCEPTIBLE TO HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE. NEVER LEAVE YOUNG CHILDREN OR PETS IN AN ENCLOSED VEHICLE, EVEN FOR A SHORT TIME, AS TEMPERATURES CAN QUICKLY RISE TO LIFE THREATENING LEVELS! TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND EXTENSIVE TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN POSSIBLE, LIMIT STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR LATER EVENING HOURS. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER OR WATER- BASED BEVERAGES. AVOID ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES, AS THEY CAN CAUSE FURTHER DEHYDRATION! SCHEDULE FREQUENT BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED AREAS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY - PLEASE CALL 911. AN EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH MEANS THAT A PERIOD OF DANGEROUSLY HOT AND HUMID WEATHER IS ANTICIPATED. AFTERNOON HEAT INDICES IN EXCESS OF 110 DEGREES OR HIGH TEMPERATURES IN EXCESS OF 105 DEGREES ARE FORECAST. THE COMBINATION OF VERY HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION IN WHICH HEAT-RELATED ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE. &&