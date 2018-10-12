Neyland Reece PriceOct. 25, 1943 - Sept. 30, 2018Neyland "Hoss" Reece Price, of Waco, Texas, passed away September 30, 2018, at the age of 74.Memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, October 13, 2018, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend, Waco.All are welcome to join the family for a luncheon following the service at the Lake Shore Funeral Home Reception Hall.Neyland, whom most everyone knew as "Hoss," was born, October 25, 1943, to Reece and Fannie Lou Neyland Price in Mobile, Alabama.His father worked on land pipelines in the Northeast and Northwest, where Neyland spent his early years. His family eventually settled in Bellmead, Texas, where Neyland attended junior high. During this time, his family began attending 18th and Pine Assembly of God Church (later known as the Spirit of Love church). He later served as a deacon and was a faithful member and servant there for many years.Upon graduating from La Vega High School in 1962, Neyland attended technical school while serving in the Army National Guard. Following in his father's oil-slicked boot steps, Neyland began a long career in offshore pipeline construction."Hoss" began as a welder for Brown & Root Inc. and would end his career forty-two years later as Superintendent in the Mexico offices of Cal Dive International. His job allowed him to live and work on the Gulf of Mexico, on both the Texas and Louisiana coastlines, on the Bay of Campeche, as well as on the North Sea and the Indian Ocean.He married Judy Drury Price on December 20, 1969, in Waco, Texas. They moved to Lorena, Texas, in 1976, where they settled and raised their three children.Neyland enjoyed family vacations, fishing and camping, helping his daughters with their FFA show heifers, and watching movies of all kinds. Throughout all of his work travels, vacations, and times spent with family, Christ was always at the center of Neyland's life.Neyland was preceded in death by his parents, Reece Price and Fannie Lou Neyland Price.He is survived by his wife, Judy Drury Price; children, Mischelle Griffin and husband, Craig, of Burnet, Texas, Heather Cross and husband, Bobby, of Arlington, Texas, and Jeffrey Price and wife, Amy, of Spring, Texas; and beloved grandchildren, Rachyl Parker and husband, Sidney, of Burnet, Texas, Harrison Griffin, of Tyler, Texas, Olivia and Riley Cross, and Jackson, Logan and Beckett Price.Thoughts and memories may be shared online at Lake Shore Funeral Home & Cremation Services.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
