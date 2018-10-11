Neyland Reece PriceOct. 25, 1943 - Sept. 30, 2018Neyland "Hoss" Reece Price, of Waco, Texas, passed away, September 30, 2018, at the age of 74.Memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, October 13, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend, Waco.Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

