James Olis PriceSept. 24, 1930 - Aug. 19, 2019Captain James Olis "Jim" Price, 88, passed away August 19, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, September 9, 2019, at Arborlawn United Methodist Church, Fort Worth. Visitation will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Thompson's Harveson & Cole Funeral Home. Committal will be held at 10:15 a.m., Monday, September 9, 2019, at DFW National Cemetery.Born in Fort Worth, September 24, 1930, to Dr. and Mrs. J.M. Price, he attended Hubbard, Rosemont and Paschal, graduating 1948.Jim graduated Baylor University BBA 1952 and completed Baylor Law JD 1954. He was Chief Justice of the first student court at Baylor in 1953 and served as Business Manager of The Editorial Board for Baylor Law Review.As a boy, he drew pictures of planes and knew he wanted to be a pilot by 1941. He served in the U.S. Naval Reserve 34 years, including four years active duty. In 1951, he enlisted as Seaman Recruit and was commissioned Ensign upon entering active duty 1954. Designated Naval Aviator 1956, he served as carrier pilot with Air Anti-Submarine Squadron 23 aboard U.S.S. Boxer (CVS-21) and later as multi-engine instrument flight instructor. During time with the drilling reserve at Dallas Naval Air Station, he made trips to Viet Nam in C-118 transport aircraft delivering supplies to forces.After active duty, he returned to practice law as an Assistant City Attorney. In 1962, he moved to Federal Aviation Administration as Regional Counsel, when they sought an attorney and pilot. He was admitted and qualified as Attorney & Counsellor of the Supreme Court of the United States 1966. He finished his law career as Counsel for Federal Highway Administration, retiring 1989.Throughout life, Jim volunteered time and experience serving as President of FW Baylor Club, Board of Directors of Baylor Alumni Association and life member and as long-time deacon at Broadway Baptist. Active Baylor volunteer, he and Betty were given a Baylor Outstanding Parents Award 1985.In retirement, Jim volunteered as a Mediator for Dispute Resolution services in Tarrant County. He loved travel and he and Betty spent 25 years flying around the world on his beloved Navy planes.Jim was a loving, caring husband and father and a quiet encourager to the many friends he gathered throughout life using quick wit to bring levity to every situation. His belief in God and country remained steadfast.He was preceded in death by his beloved son, Matt, who passed away 2016.He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Betty, and daughter, Ashlyn Lewis and husband, Jeff.Thompson's Harveson & Cole702 8th Ave.Fort Worth, TX 76104(817) 336-0345Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Tags
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.