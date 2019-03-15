Dorothy Scarborough PriceJuly 7, 1924 - March 11, 2019Dorothy Scarborough Price, 94, passed away March 11, 2019, in Waco. She spent her entire like in Borger, TX, until moving to Waco this past year. She married L.C. Scarborough in 1941. While L.C. served in WWII, she gave birth to her only child, Sharron. A child at heart, Dorothy would seek out little ones everywhere she went. She kept the church nursery for over 40 years.Besides working with children, Dorothy loved to cook, sew, travel, do crossword puzzles and play games. She and L.C. traveled to most of the 50 states. People all over Borger and Fritch have delighted eating her pies. Beyond the numerous church function and gathering that she took pies to, she was known to show up with a pie just to encourage someone. Doing things for others brought her great joy. Dorothy was known to play a mean hand of dominoes, and loved the Texas Rangers. Her spunky personality and sense of humor brought a smile where ever she went.After 50 years of marriage, L.C. passed away. Three years later, God blessed her with a second husband and family. Wiley Price brought Dorothy 16 more years of a happy marriage. She loved to say she had two wonderful lives.Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, L.C. Scarborough and Wiley Price; beloved daughter, Sharron Gallatin; and brothers, Charles and Jimmy Morris.Anyone who knew Dorothy had heard about her family and had likely been shown as many photos as they were willing to look at. She is survived by her granddaughter, Shelli Sellers and husband, Rob, of Robinson. Her great-grandchildren and the apples of her eye: Curtis Sellers and wife, Liquate of Blanco, Logan Sellers of Waco, and Meredith Sellers of Tyler; as well as her stepdaughters and their children.Dorothy was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, stepmother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. Those lucky enough to be one her "hers," whether by birth or by choice, knew of her unconditional love.Special thanks to the staff at The Brazos and the 4th floor of Hillcrest Hospital and Robinson Church of Christ for your tender care of our love one.A celebration of her life will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, March16, 2019, at Brown's Chapel of the Fountain's, Borger, Texas. Rob Sellers will be officiating at the service.Brown Funeral Directors206 West First St.Borger, X 79008(806) 273-7555Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.