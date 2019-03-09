Celesta PriceMarch 13, 1928 - March 7, 2019Celesta Davie (Pack) Price, of Moody, passed away peacefully early Thursday morning March 7, 2019, at the age of 90. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, March 11, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Moody, with Dr. Tom Shelton officiating. Interment will follow in Buckhorn Cemetery South of Moody. Visitation will be 3:00 to 5:00 p.m., Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home, 8220 Woodway Dr. Waco.Celesta was born March 13, 1928, in Moody, Texas, the daughter of Charles Jeptha and Martha Bell Pack. She graduated from Moody High School then entered the Baylor/Hillcrest Hospital Cadet Nursing Corps where she trained to be an RN to serve in the Army. WWII ended at the time of her graduation in September, 1948. Celesta's name is inscribed on a Monument in Washington, D.C. honoring her as one of the original Cadet Nurses.Celesta married Frank David Price in November, 1947, making their lifetime home in Waco. She actively worked as an RN for 52 years. Most of her career was spent working at both Hillcrest and Providence Hospitals. She was the Director of Nursing for Westover Estates Nursing Home for five years in the mid-70's where she proudly led a dedicated team of professionals in providing excellence in geriatric care.A true passion was living a busy, vibrant life, assisting Frank as a world renown airshow pilot, first World Aerobatic participant, and first Inductee into the Hall of Fame for Aerobatics plus being an extraordinary Mother in raising three children, Charles, John, and Sherrie. Celesta was an Aviator in her own right, obtaining her Private Pilot License and learning basic aerobatics, an unusual accomplishment for a woman at that time. Celesta and Frank were married 52 years at the time of his death.Instead of slowing down at retirement, Celesta and Frank purchased and restored a historical Victorian home in Moody, Texas. She had a talent for growing plants, always known for her "Green Thumb" and held a title of " National Flower Show Judge" for many years. Being a devoted Christian Woman, she attended First Baptist Church of Moody and loved singing in the choir.Preceding her in death was the Love of her Life, Frank Price; parents, Charles and Martha Pack; brother, Vernon and wife, Daisy Pack.Survivors include son, Charles and wife, Vickie Price, with children, Katie and David; son, John and wife, Randi Price, with children, Erin, J.D, Cassie, and Josie; daughter, Sherrie and husband, Joe Goodman, with children, Celesta and husband, Mark Strealy, and Jade; great-grandchildren, Summer and Gavin. She is also survived by her niece, Vernette Pack Dare; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.The Price Family wishes to share a very special acknowledgement and love to Nelda Kelley who has been Celesta's dedicated, loving Caregiver and Companion for 6 years.The family extends a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Regent Care Center in Woodway where Celesta resided due to lengthy illness. The numerous experiences of superior care and kindness will forever be remembered.The upkeep of Buckhorn Community Cemetery was always a time priority and work of love for Celesta, therefore; the family has suggested Buckhorn Cemetery Association, in care of First National Bank of Moody, P.O. Box 128, Moody, Texas 76557, for memorial contributions.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
