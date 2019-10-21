Mary PribylAug. 20, 1952 - Oct. 19, 2019On Saturday, October, 19, 2019 my sweet and loving wife, my soul mate for 47 years has left this world to be with our Lord Jesus Christ. She fought a good battle and will be forever missed. Her loving husband, EddieSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Most Popular
-
La Vega suspends 12 players for part in Liberty-Eylau brawl
-
Police: Officer injured during fight with suspect at local store
-
Testimony to start in trial of Mart woman charged with selling boy for sex
-
Waco police make arrest after store video shows man shooting into house
-
Grocery store still bound for 25th and Bosque, officials say
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.