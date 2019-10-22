Cyd PrestonMay 22, 1952 - Sept. 26, 2019Cyd B. Preston, age 67, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019 in Athens, Texas. He was born May 22, 1952 in Quanah, Texas, to the late Wayne and Ada Smith Preston. Cyd was the youngest of three children.Cyd was a dedicated follower of Christ. He graduated from Baylor University with a degree in Theology and received a Masters degree from Southwestern Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas. Cyd will be remembered as a humble, kind and loving man who loved Christ and lived like it.Survivors include his two children, Becky Burke and James Preston; two sisters, Cheryl Pittman and Vicki Dossett; nephews, Kip Pittman, Andrew Pittman and wife, Haley, Dustin Dossett and wife, Erica; nieces, Gigi Grant and life partner, Mark Allen, Danielle Williams and husband, Brent, and Lindsay Walling and husband, David.A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., October 26, 2019, in the Chapel of First Baptist Church, Athens, Texas. Family will greet guests at 1:00 p.m. until service time.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Cyd's name to Refuge of Light, P.O. Box 132703 Tyler, Texas 75713.Autry's Carroll-Lehr Funeral Home1910 Hwy. 31 E.Athens, Texas 75751903-675-2211
