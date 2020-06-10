Billie Marie Higgins Preston
May 14, 1942 - June 5, 2020
Billie Marie Higgins Preston peacefully ascended into the Lord, Our Savior's arms, June 5, 2020. Visitation will be 6:30-8:30 p.m., Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Cole Funeral Home, McGregor, Texas. A Celebration of Life will be 9:30 a.m., Friday, June 12, 2020, Crestview Church of Christ, Waco, Texas with Pastor Jordan Hubbard officiating. Interment will follow at 2:00 p.m., in White's Chapel Cemetery, Southlake, Texas with Bill L. Litton officiating.
Billie Marie Preston was born to C.A. Calvin Higgins and Lilly Marie Higgins on May 14, 1932, in Grapevine, Texas. She graduated as a Grapevine Mustang in 1949. Billie retired from MHMR when she was nearly 78 years young and spent most of her life working at the Klaras Center in Waco. Legend has it; she could type almost 120 words-per-minute. She was proficient in all things computer related, and she greatly cherished all of her co-workers. She, enjoyed knitting, crocheting, word scrambles, drawing, and delighted in loving on her grand babies and great-grand babies.
Preceding Billie in death were parents, C.A. and Lilly Higgins; and sister, Judy Fleming.
Billie left behind eight beautiful children; daughters, Gaye Warren and husband, Bobby, Glenda Hopper, Gloria Preston, Penny Wallace, Greta Westerfield; sons, Bartley Preston and wife, Pam, Wes Preston and wife, Mary, and Brad Preston; numerous grandchildren who cherished her to the moon and back; several great-grandchildren, that thought the world of her; niece, Gina Fleming Marlar, and nephew, Tommy "Bucky" Fleming.
An enormous heart felt thank you, from her family, to the outstanding staff at Westview Manor, and a sincere thank you to Sabrina, Kaitlyn, Makenzie, Suzy, Amy, Ashley, Edie and Madison.
