Pamela Bell Prater

Dec. 18, 1956 - April 14, 2020

Pamela Bell Prater, 63, of Hewitt, left this earth for her heavenly home on April 14, 2020, after a lifetime of medical issues. Pam was born to Buddy and Sondra Bell on December 18, 1956. She grew up in Hewitt and graduated from Midway. She worked in childcare until she married the love of her life, Dale Prater, on September 6, 1993.

She leaves to cherish her memory: her mother, Sondra Bell; brothers, Tim Bell and wife, Ovata; Kenny Bell and wife, Tammy; nephew, Chase Bell and wife, Maria; nieces, Cheyenne Bell and Dylan Hammack, Sara Pearce and husband, Harley; great-niece, Adeline Bell; step-daughter, Lori French and sons, Virgil and Ryan; uncle Bobby Scott and wife, Dixie; and her cousins.

Pam was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Prater; her dad, Buddy Bell; nephew, Chantz Bell; and her grandparents.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the City of Hewitt Fire Department, Hewitt Community Church, or Community Healthcare of Texas - Providence Hospice. Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.

