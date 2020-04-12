Kenneth Powell Oct. 9, 1930 - April 7, 2020 Wm. Kenneth Powell, 89, of Waco, was born October 9, 1930, and passed away of natural causes on April 7, 2020. Due to our current crisis there will be no services. Kenneth liked hunting, fishing, gardening, sports, and reading. His nicknames through his life were Side Pocket, Webster, and Sheriff. He worked for Tommy Therrell Locksmith, MC's Restaurant, Island Plastics, Delta Brands, WISD, and Baylor University. He retired at age 77 but still did repair work at a local laundry. He attended Baylor University and the University of Texas. He belonged to the McDonald's Breakfast Group where he had many friends. He was preceded in death by his son, Heath Edward Powell; his older brother, James Powell; twin sisters, Annie Bell Sikes and Elizabeth Nell Lewis; and his aunt, Mrs. Mable Legg. Kenneth is survived by wife, Linda Powell; son, Rick Powell and wife, Elizabeth Alicia, of Waco; daughter, Dr. Joyce Heuman and her husband, Jeff Heuman, of Gainesville; grandson, Hunter Heuman; older brother, Paul Powell of Waco; and numerous nephews and nieces. Memorials may be made to Scottish Rite Hospital for Children, 2222 Welborn Street, Dallas, TX 75219. The family would like to especially thank the Waco Ascension Providence Medical Center, ambulance personnel, doctors, nurses, and all the fine people who kept my husband healthy and comfortable while on his journey to our Supreme Being. Sign the Guest Book at www.oakcrestwaco.com.

