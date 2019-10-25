Emanuel PowellApril 12, 1955 - Oct. 20, 2019Emanuel Gene Powell, 64, passed away October 20, 2019 in Temple, TX. He was born April 12, 1955, in Waco, TX. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 29, at Christian House of Prayer in Copperas Cove, TX. Burial with Military Honors will follow the service in Robinson, TX. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Monday, October 28, at Chisolm's Family Funeral Home in Killeen, TX.Chisolm's Family Funeral HomeKilleen, TX 76549(254) 245-9365

