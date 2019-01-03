Carolynn S. PowellJune 8, 1940 - Dec. 29, 2018Carolynn Smith Powell, of Robinson, TX, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side, on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at the age of 78. Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, January 4, 2019, at Oakwood Cemetery, 2124 S 5th St, Waco, TX, with Dr. Craig Klempnauer officiating. The family will receive visitors 5 – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 3, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco.Carolynn was born June 8, 1940, to Evanda Albion Smith and Henrietta Hardin Harrison Smith, in Waco, TX. She was a member of the Methodist Church. She was a dedicated employee of KWTX television and later of Summit Dental Lab. Carolynn cherished family gatherings and seeing all her relatives, whether it was a holiday, Sunday get-together or camping trips to Inks Lake with the Brittains. Her Texas chocolate sheet cake was a favorite of everyone. Carolynn loved her children and grandchildren deeply and would do anything to help them.Carolynn was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Eugene Smith; and her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Willard and Helen Powell.Carolynn is survived by her children, Holly Jackson and husband Michael, Eric Powell and wife Kathy and Theresa Schmunsler and husband Brian; grandchildren, Michael Jackson Jr., Callista Jackson, Kimberly Cutler, Kayci Thomas and husband Billy, RileyAnn Schmunsler and Hoyt Schmunsler; sister-in-law, Francis Neill and husband Bobby; niece, Robin Diehl and husband Craig; and nephew, Terry Neill and wife Marlene.The family would like to thank Texas Home Health Care – Jordan, Whitney, and Tammy, you're care of our mother was greatly appreciated.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Carolynn's name to Gray Mutts Rescue, PO Box 14, Clifton, TX, 76634 or the charity of your choice.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
