Donald Poston Sr. May 5, 1938 - May 29, 2020 Donald Ray Poston Sr., 82, of Riesel, Texas, entered into eternal rest on May 29, 2020. Don was born on May 5, 1938, in Waco, Texas, to the late Ollie Poston and Floy Etta (King) Poston. He was the only son and was their pride and joy. He attended and graduated from Waco High School in 1957. He met the love of his life, Marjorie Louise Pundt, in Waco, and they married on June 6, 1959, in Riesel, Texas. He and Marjorie lived almost their whole lives in Riesel, with brief stays in Waco and Trinidad, Texas. They had four children. Don had various jobs before landing his lifelong job at Texas Power and Light as an operator and later electrician at the Lake Creek, Trinidad and Trading House plants. When his father- and uncle-in-laws passed away, he took over as manager of the family ranching business, the Double P Ranch, in which he was still playing an active part up until his death. Don was a lifelong Christian and attended Meier's Memorial United Methodist Church (later First United Methodist Church) and Meier Settlement United Methodist Church, all of Riesel. Don was a kind and loving son, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He loved playing volleyball with his friends in Riesel and also enjoyed going dancing. He was a passionate sports fan who played football and ran track in high school and watched all types of sports from his children and grandchildren's school sports teams to college and professional teams. He was an avid hunter and loved to fish. However, he was happiest when working the ranch. He loved to plow and tend the cattle. He always said he felt close to the earth and God when he was on the ranch. Another of his passions was singing. He was blessed with a beautiful tenor voice that he shared with others by singing for numerous weddings, funerals, and graduations. He always loved singing God's praises in church and sang in the church choir as well as offering many solo performances there to the glory of God. He performed his last public solo in his church just two Sundays before his passing. Don was proceeded in death by his parents and wife of 60 years, Marjorie. He is survived by son, Donald Ray Poston Junior and husband, Ken Roopchand, of Houston, Texas; son, Gregory Zane Poston and wife, Tami of Meridian, Texas; son, Joel Anthony Poston and wife, Debbie of Riesel, Texas; son, Daniel Alan Poston and wife, Ashlee, of Riesel, Texas; grandchildren, Amber Woosley and husband, Cody, of Meridian, Texas; Megan Clifton and husband, Tommy, of Riesel, Texas: Morgan Small and husband, Colton, of Killeen, Texas; Crystal Poston of Temple, Texas; Hannah Poston of Waco, Texas; Tristan, Madelyn and Jonathan Poston and Camryn Menifee of Riesel, Texas; great-grandchildren, Kimberlee Walker, Avary and Brooklyn Woosley of Meridian, Texas, Emery Clifton of Riesel, Texas; and Quentin Poston of Temple, Texas. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, June 1, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home at 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, Texas. A Celebration of Life and Remembrance will be held at 10, Tuesday, June 2, at the funeral home with burial to follow at the Riesel Cemetery, Riesel, Texas. Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.
Service information
Jun 1
Visitation
Monday, June 1, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Pecan Grove Funeral Home
3124 Robinson Dr
WACO, TX 76706
Jun 2
Service
Tuesday, June 2, 2020
10:00AM
Pecan Grove Funeral Home
3124 Robinson Dr
WACO, TX 76706
