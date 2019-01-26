Ruth PostonAug. 21, 1919 - Jan. 24, 2019Ruth Poston, who would have been 100 years old this year, passed away on Thursday, January 24, 2019, at Goodall-Witcher Hospital in Clifton, Texas. A wife, mother, and grandmother was her role in life as her family was the most important thing in her life. Funeral service will be 2:30 p.m., Sunday, January 27, 2019, at the Valley Mills First United Methodist Church, with Pastor Jamie McGlothin officiating under the direction of Foss Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Internment will be in the Poston Odle Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Saturday, January 26, at the First United Methodist Church. For complete obituary go to www.fossfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

