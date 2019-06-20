Marjorie L. PostonDec. 11, 1939 - June 18, 2019Marjorie Louise (Pundt) Poston, 79, of Riesel, Texas, entered into rest on June 18, 2019. Marjorie was born on December 11, 1939 to the late Sherman Emory Pundt and Esther Louise (Warner) Pundt in Waco, Texas. She was an only child and was the apple of her parents eyes. She attended and graduated from Riesel High School in 1958. She met her loving husband, Don, in Waco and they were married on June 6, 1959 in Riesel. She and Don lived almost their whole lives in Riesel, with brief stays in Waco and Trinidad, Texas. She and Don had four children. Marjorie worked in her parents' grocery store, T.A. Pundt & Sons of Riesel until she became a mother. She then became a stay-at-home wife and mother for the duration of her life. Marjorie was a life-long Christian and Methodist, attending Meier's Memorial United Methodist Church (later First United Methodist Church) and Meier Settlement United Methodist Church, all of Riesel.Marjorie was a kind and loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She loved to play volleyball with her friends in Riesel and she also enjoyed going dancing. She was a defacto "den mother" for several of her sons' friends who always were welcome at her home. She played the piano and organ at church occasionally and also for personal pleasure and to accompany her husband who is a singer. She helped and supported her family in running the family ranch, The Double P. She was an avid reader, enjoying all types of literature especially western romances. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Marjorie is survived by her husband of 60 years, Donald Ray Poston; son, Donald Ray Poston, Jr and husband, Ken Roopchand, of Houston, TX; son, Gregory Zane Poston and wife, Tami, of Meridian, TX; son, Joel Anthony Poston and special friend, Debbie, of Riesel, TX; son, Daniel Alan Poston and wife, Ashlee, of Hewitt, TX; grandchildren, Amber Woosley and husband, Cody, of Meridian, TX, Megan Poston of McGregor, TX, Morgan Small and husband, Colton, of Killeen, TX, Crystal Poston of Temple, TX, Hannah Poston of Waco, TX, Tristan Poston and Madelyn Poston of Riesel, TX, and Camryn Menifee and Jonathan Poston of Hewitt, TX; great-grandchildren, Kimberlee Walker, Avary and Brooklyn Woosley of Meridian, TX, and Quentin Poston of Temple, TX.The family will receive visitors from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, June 20, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, TX. A Celebration of Life and Remembrance will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, June 21, at the funeral home, with Pastor Jerry Arthur officiating. Burial will follow at Riesel Cemetery.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
