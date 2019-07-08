Marilyn PostOct. 30, 1930 - July 6, 2019Marilyn Ann (Davis) Post passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 6, 2019 in Waco, Texas, with her family by her side. Visitation with the family will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, July 9, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home. The family will have a private graveside service the following morning.Marilyn was born October 30, 1930, in Topeka, Kansas to the late Myrtle Oehms Davis and J. Munson Davis. She had a brother, Robert, who died in infancy. During her youth, she worked for many years in the family grocery store. She graduated from Topeka High School in 1948. It was in high school that she met Melvyn Earl "Mel" Post, who was the fellow who was to be her life-long companion.She attended Washburn University in Topeka, and also worked in several firms using her secretarial skills. (Yes, she could take dictation and write in shorthand!) She and Mel married in the fall of 1951. She continued working and helped support him as he finished his college education.Marilyn followed her husband to several locations while he served on active duty for the U.S. Navy. When her husband completed his commitment to the Navy, they returned to Topeka, where her husband began a career with General Dynamics. While her husband was with GD, Marilyn supported her family as they moved six times in five years. That led to a move to Waco, Texas in 1967. At that point Marilyn declared, "No more moves!"Marilyn and her husband enjoyed an active social life. They were members of ballroom dance clubs and Karem Shrine, enjoyed traveling, especially cruises, and visiting casinos in Bossier, Louisiana. Marilyn was an avid bridge and poker player. She was also a Life Member of Beta Sigma Phi. In addition to being a homemaker, Marilyn had several jobs, including working as an Avon Lady and later as a secretary and administrative assistant for several real estate related firms.In 1984, Marilyn and Mel moved one more time – to a home that they built on their property outside of Lorena, Texas. There Marilyn and Mel raised cattle, enjoyed the companionship of several dogs, including Barney and Clyde and Lucy, and watched the abundant birds and wildlife that made their homes on their property. Marilyn attended First United Methodist Church of Lorena, Texas.Marilyn and Mel had two children, Susan Post Etheredge and Lori Ann Kleine. Marilyn is survived by her husband of 67 years, her two daughters, their spouses, six grandchildren, and a great-grandchild.The family would like to express their deep appreciation to the nurses and doctors of Providence Hospice and of St. Catherine's for the love and care they provided to Marilyn during her stay at St. Catherine's.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Shriners' Hospitals for Children, c/o Karem Shrine Temple, 400 Karem Circle, Woodway, TX 76712, or to Shriners' Hospitals Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
