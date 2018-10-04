Sandra Jo Ann PoseyNov. 22, 1950 - Oct. 1, 2018Sandra Jo Ann Posey passed away Monday, October 1, 2018. Memorial services will be 2 p.m., Saturday, October 6, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Chapel, with Pastor Brandon Blasingame of Pleasant Grove Cowboy Church officiating. Burial will follow at Riesel Cemetery. Visitation will be 1 to 2 p.m., Saturday, October 6, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Sandra was born, November 22, 1950, in Marlin, Texas, to Leroy and Josephine Kattner of Riesel. She graduated from Riesel High School in 1969 and was employed at Waco Bargain Center for 30 years. Sandra was a member of Beacon Hill Baptist Church in Waco. She was an avid sports fan. Sandra loved her family more than anything.She was preceded in death by her parents.Sandra is survived by her husband, George F. Posey of Waco; son, David Lee Minter, Jr., of Riesel; daughter, Lori Blasingame and husband, Brandon, of Decatur, Texas; stepson, Ranse Posey and wife, Joan, of Buckly, Washington; stepdaughter, Jean Anne Edgmond and husband, Robert, of Katy, Texas; grandchildren, David Scott and Ashlee Minter, Caleb, Justin, Briley and Allyson Blasingame and Jackson Sparkman, Jamie Merrit and husband, Justin, Julianna Adams, Chris Edgmond, Courtney Hultenberg, Jonathan Sauter and Jeremy Sauter; sister, Dolly Niles of Riesel; and nephew, Ryan Niles.Pallbearers are Randy Klatt, Tommy Kalka, Corey Page, Gary Meyer, Sam Harris and Stan Parker. Honorary pallbearers are Richard Parker, Dough Smith, David Minter, Jr., Ryan Niles, Dwayne Patteson, Claude Irvin, Gaylen Huddleston and Orvill O'Neil.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made in her honor to the Pleasant Grove Cowboy Church, 4789 South FM730, Decatur TX 76234.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
