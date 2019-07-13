George F. PoseyOct. 1, 1939 - July 11, 2019George Fischer Posey passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019. Services will be 2:30 p.m., Sunday, July 14, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home, with Pastor Brandon Blasingame officiating. Burial will follow at Riesel Cemetery. Visitation will be 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., prior to the service.George was born October 1, 1939, in Temple, Texas, to Earl Olin and Martha Porter Posey. He graduated from Hillsboro High School and received his Bachelors and Masters from Stephen F. Austin State University. He was a teacher, principal, and coach in various school districts in McLennan and Hill Counties, where he had the opportunity to touch many lives and in some cases with a paddle. George was a member of Beacon Hill Baptist Church in Waco. He was a Past Master of several Masonic Lodges in the central Texas area and was active in many Masonic Appendant bodies. He was an avid sports fan and domino player.He was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra JoAnn Posey; and his parents.He is survived by his daughter, Jean Anne Edgmond and husband, Robert; son, Ranse Posey and wife, Joan; stepdaughter, Lori Blasingame and husband, Brandon; and stepson, David L Minter, Jr.; grandchildren, Jamie Merritt and husband, Justin, Julianna Adams, Chris Edgmond, Courtney Hultenberg, Jonathan and Jeremy Sauter, Scott and Ashlee Minter, Caleb, Justin, Briley and Allyson Blasingame, and Jackson Sparkman; sister-in-law, Dolly Niles of Riesel; nephew, Ryan Nile; and several cousins.Pallbearers are Doug Fitzgerald, Manuel Mitchell, Johnny Ruiz, Randy Klatt, Marshall Shaw, Johnny Skinner, Stan Parker, and Corey Page. Honorary pallbearers are Ron Posey, Members of Riesel Masonic Lodge #835, Fidelis Mason Lodge #1127, White Rock Mason Lodge #347, Members of Beacon Hill Baptist Church, Robert Edgmond, Justin Merritt, Corey "Oak" Windhorst, Justin Blasingame, Caleb Blasingame, David Minter, Jr., Scott Minter, and Ryan Niles.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials may be made to Beacon Hill Baptist Church, 1912 Monte Vista St. Waco TX 76711 or Pleasant Grove Cowboy Church, 4789 South FM730, Decatur TX 76234.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
