Chester PoseyAug. 24, 1922 - Sept. 7, 2019Chester Posey, 97, of Clifton, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019 at his residence. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, September 14, 2019, at First United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Clifton Memorial Park. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.Chester Nelson Posey was born in Birmingham, Alabama, August 24, 1922, to Lottie Lawson Posey and Earl V. Posey. He spent his childhood in Birmingham and later served four years in the Air Force during WWII with ratings of aerial navigator and aerial gunner. On May 18, 1943, he married Sue Hooton. They were married 73 years and had two sons, Thomas Lawson Posey and Robert Nelson Posey.After the war, Chester attended Centenary College of Louisiana earning a business degree and went on to Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, receiving his law degree. His education was funded by the GI Bill and by Sue Posey working as a secretary.After law school, he was recalled to serve 17 months during the Korean War as a navigator.He went to work for TuboScope as an accountant and worked up the ranks, being promoted to Chief Accountant, Controller, Division Manager, Executive Vice President and onto President of the company. Always wanting to have his own business, he had the opportunity to purchase Homco International and did so in the late 1960's. Later selling the company to W.R. Grace about 1975, he purchased Gearench in October 1978. He continued to be in the office regularly until early 2019.Chester is survived by son, Tom Posey and wife, Sarka; son, Bob Posey and wife, Estrella; grandchildren, Kristine, Andrew, Chester and Henry.Chester was an active supporter of the Bosque Arts Center, Bosque Museum, Cherokee Home for Children, First United Methodist Church – Clifton, Goodall-Witcher Hospital, Lutheran Sunset HomePolice Departments of Clifton, Meridian and Valley Mills, Volunteer Fire, Departments of Clifton and Valley Mills.In lieu of flowers, Chester requests a donation to one of the above charities.Condolences may be made at www.cliftonfh.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
