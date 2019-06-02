Royce PortwoodApril 30, 1939 - May 22, 2019Marion Royce Portwood, 80, of Hewitt, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019. A Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Waco Memorial Park Mausoleum. A visitation with the family will be 10:00 a.m., prior to the service.Royce was born April 30, 1939 in Bullard, Texas. He grew up in Waco. At the age of 17, he joined the US Navy and served on the USS Charles P. Cecil. On November 17, 1962 he married the love of his life, Shirley Ann Fleischhauer. Together, they had one daughter, Sharon. They worked and raised their family in the Waco, Robinson, Hewitt area. He retired from the VA Medical Center in Marlin with 25 years of service. He was known for taking care of his yard and being a Ham Radio Operator, always keeping his license active. He enjoyed tinkering in his workshop and being outdoors.Preceded in death by his mother, Mary Grace Smith; step father, Wesley Smith; and brother, Ben PortwoodSurvivors include his loving wife of 56 years, Shirley; daughter, Sharon Still and husband, Doug; granddaughter, Sarah Still; brother, Chester Portwood; sister-in-law, Earlene Portwood; and several nieces and nephews.For those desiring, the family has suggested making memorial contributions to a charity of your choice.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

