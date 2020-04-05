Wallace J. Porter Dec. 18,1936 - April 1, 2020 Wallace J. Porter was born December 18, 1936, in Waco, Texas, to Aleda Rusch and Jack Porter. Wallace peacefully went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in his home surrounded by family. Affectionately known as "Wally-Pop" to his grandkids, Wallace loved life, his family and friends, and left an indelible impression on everyone he met. He was known as a hard worker retiring after 37 years with Texas Power and Light/TU Electric, and operating Porter Heating & Air. Aside from his family and work, Wallace's passion was hunting and fishing at his Porterosa Ranch in Junction, Texas. Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Betty Love Porter of Waco; daughters, Lannette Porter of Waco, Lori Houston of Forney, twin daughters Kerri Slatinsky of Forney, and Terri Porter of Junction; grandchildren, Shaina King of Fort Worth, Trent Houston of Forney, and Chazz Slatinsky of Forney; brother-in-law, Emett Love; and niece, Lyndsay Ellis. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Aleda Porter; and brother, Charles Jack Porter. The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice and Right at Home Agency. Memorial service pending.
