Steven E. PorterNov. 6, 1980 - July 18, 2019Steven Edward Porter, of Waco, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019. Graveside services will be 10 a.m., Friday, July 26, at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, July 25, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

