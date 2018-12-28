Bill E. Porter Oct. 4, 1924 - Dec. 23, 2018Bill Edd Porter passed away Sunday, December 23, 2018, at the age of 94. Services will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, December 29, at the Chapel within Providence Park at St. Catherine Center with Pastor Bill Reed officiating. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. at Oakwood Cemetery.Bill was born October 4, 1924, in Mineral Wells, Texas, to John D. Porter and Neva Lora Porter. Bill was educated at the University of Texas at Austin, where he graduated in 1949 from the College of Pharmacy. Bill's rich life was characterized by an indomitable spirit that allowed him to enjoy every joyful moment while overcoming circumstances of adversity encountered along the way. Bill married two wonderful wives, Lucile from 1948-1965 and Betty from 1966-2001, merged two families and four children in 1966, along with Betty, to provide an incredibly wonderful childhood and foundation of family life. He endured the effects of a severe stroke in 1997 that limited his mobility and speech for the final 21 years of his life. Bill never lost his positive and fun-loving attitude during this time.Bill was a respected pharmacist for 47 years in Waco, his family's Patriarch, a small business owner, a real estate entrepreneur, a veteran, and a church leader. Bill loved his family, friends, and Baylor sports with a gusto that was genuine and heart felt. Bill owned Porter's Pharmacy from 1956-1984, located at 25th and Grim, the Golden Triangle, and Westview Village, and had Waco's only full-service fountain during the Golden Triangle years. He taught his children the value of hard work and treating people with respect and love. His four children worked at the pharmacy, delivered prescriptions, and handled almost all areas of operations at one time. Bill served as the pharmacist within the Baylor Health Center from 1984-1996, which provided a final chapter to a great career as he enjoyed the people he served and worked with above all. In Bill's early years, he loved dove hunting and fishing, particularly fly fishing.He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Lucile; his second wife, Betty; four brothers; and three sisters.He is survived by children, Carol Young and husband, Kenneth, Bill Porter and wife, Barbara, Julie Hodge and husband, Nance, and Rob Kennedy and wife, Marchelle. Bill's grandchildren are Bryan Young and wife, Katie, Clayton Young and wife, Caitlin, Jason Young and wife, Ashley, Daniel Porter and fiancée, Abby Russell, Meredith Lassiter and husband, Josh, and Kyle Kennedy and wife, Bailey. Great-grandchildren are Brady and Lucy Young, Owen and John Young, Benjamin Young, and Kennedy, Ellie, and Carpenter Lassiter.Bill's grandchildren and their spouses/fiancée will be honorary pallbearers.The family thanks the staff at St. Elizabeth's at Providence Village, where Bill enjoyed living for the past 18 years as the only resident to live in apartment #2216! The residents and staff have been a tremendous blessing and community for Bill where he loved to live.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your preferred charity.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.