Justin PorresJune 11, 1986 - July 18, 2018Justin Porres, 32, of China Spring, passed away, July 18, 2018. Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Monday, July 23, at Lake Shore Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Crawford Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m., Sunday, July 22, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend in Waco.Justin was born, in Waco, to Deborah "Debbie" Pack and Victor Porres on June 11, 1986. He graduated from China Spring High School in 2004. Justin was a dedicated and hard worker. He enjoyed tinkering with trucks and electronics. Justin really enjoyed fishing. But more than anything, his children were his pride and joy and his main focus in life.He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James Dalton Pack, Sr., Dolores Porres and Victor H. Porres.Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Dalton Travis Porres and Alyssa Nicole Porres; mother, Debbie (Pack) Wright; father, Victor Porres; grandmother, Delores Pack; uncle, James Dalton Pack, Jr. and wife, Becky; cousins, Brandon Pack and Ryan Pack; and numerous other relatives and friends.Pallbearers will be Jeremy Thompson, Nathan Waddell, Jason Davis, Brandon Pack, Ryan Pack and Nathan Lowe. Honorary pallbearers are Gerik Baize, Andy Rivas, Larry Cathey, Jr. and Jared Stracener.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions should be made to Justin Porres Children FBO c/o Point West Bank.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
