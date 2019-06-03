Regina PorchJune 3, 1960 - May 25, 2019Regina June Porch of Waco, passed away surrounded by family on May 25, 2019. Memoriam to be announced at a later date.Born in Waco, Tx to James Sr. and Marjorie (Fisher) Porch on June 3, 1960. Regina attended schools in Marlin at an early age and graduated from Jefferson-Moore High School in 1978. She received her Associates Degree in Radiology and worked for Hillcrest Scott and White till her health failed her In 2015.Regina was preceded in death by her father (1988), mother (2014); a brother, James Jr. (1959). Both maternal and paternal grandparents.Regina is survived by brother, James H Porch Jr.; sister, Karen Porch; and nephew, James Crain. And a host of cousins all of whom loved her dearly.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
