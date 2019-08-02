Finn Benton Pope
Aug. 22, 2018 - July 29, 2019
Our sweet turkey butted baby, Finn Benton Pope, was too perfect for this world. He has left to be with God, but his joy, inspiration, and heroism lives on.We will join to celebrate the most incredible 11 months lived by the most perfect baby boy at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 3, 2019, at First United Methodist Church in Hillsboro, with the Rev. Steve Moss, a neighbor of the family, officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the church.
The world changed on August 22, 2018, at 6:24 a.m. when Finn Benton Pope entered this world and brought with him the brightest light.
Finn Benton is survived by his devoted Mama and Dada, Taylor and Austin Pope; grandparents, Lisa and Jon Ogletree, John and Kim Pope, and Amanda Clements and partner, John Mabry; great-grandparents, Laqueta Helms, Jim Helms, Paulette Pope, and Kay Clements; great-great-grandmother, Lila Desma Clements; uncles and aunts, Tanner Pope and wife, Cassady, Joe Bob Pope and partner, Jessica Russell, Alyssa Moore, Andrea Beall, Kristen Alexander, Kenzie Russell and husband, Justin, Taylor Finch, and Blayne Bowling; and numerous other family members and friends.
Finn was welcomed into heaven's gates by his great-grandfather and namesake, Jerry Benton Clements; great-grandfather, Charles Ruben Pope; and great-great-grandfather, J. B. Clements.
Finn's final act on this earth was to save the lives of three individuals by donating his heart, liver, and kidneys. The remainder of his organs are being used as research and have the potential to save millions. If you'd like to donate in memory of Finn, please visit www.outliveyourself.org."Sleep tight, mama and dada love you, good night."
Condolences may be made at www.marshallandmarshallfd.com.
