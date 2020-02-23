Billy Wayne PoolDec. 12, 1938 - Feb. 20, 2020Billy Wayne Pool, 81, of Chalk Bluff, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020. A graveside service will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, February 25, at Rosemound Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, February 24, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend, in Waco.Billy Wayne was born December 12, 1938. in Waco. to Rex and Murdell (Thrasher) Pool. He attended University (Waco Tech) High School. He married Carolyn Wade on October 22, 1975. in Waco. Billy worked for Owens-Illinois Glass Plant as a mechanic for 35 years, retiring in 1990. He enjoyed many golf outings with Denny Ray Padgett and Dewayne Schwarting. He also enjoyed fishing as well.He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Milton Pool.Survivors include wife, Carolyn Pool; son, Steve Wade and Heather Johnston; daughters, Sherri Lambert and husband, Joey; and Diana Blanchard and husband, Craig; grandchildren, Aimee Gonsalves and husband, Mark; Steven Wade and wife, Alli, Hayden Wade, Matthew Blanchard, and Taylor Blanchard; great-grandchildren, Kourtney, Liam, Jet, and Makenzie; great-great-grandchildren, Aiden and Haisley; brothers, Donnie Pool, Byron Pool, and Jimmy Pool; and sister, Debbie Moore and husband, Gary.The family would like to acknowledge a special thank you to Bluebonnet Hospice- especially Jessica, and also to Heather Johnston.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
+1
+1
Tags
Photo Gallery
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.