Betty PoolMarch 24, 1946 - June 25, 2019Betty Pool, 73, of Robinson, passed away June 25, 2019. A memorial visitation will be 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., Saturday, July 6, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home. Interment will take place at a later date.Betty Jean Pool was born March 24, 1946 to Carlos and Eula Anderson Johnson in Waco, Texas. She married Donnie Pool in 1964. Betty worked in Accounts Receivable at Central Freight for 40+ years prior to retiring in 2008. In her spare time she loved to cook, bowl, and spend time at the lake, fishing. Betty also had a crafty side and enjoyed making ceramics.She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Richard Johnson; and step-father, Ralph Downer.Betty is survived by her husband, Donnie; sisters, Grace Karnes and Elizabeth Henderson; brother, Tommy Downer; brothers-in-law, Byron Pool, Billy Pool, and Jimmy Pool; sister-in-law, Debbie Moore; along with numerous nieces and nephews.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.