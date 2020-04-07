Leonard James Polster
June 13, 1941 - April 4, 2020
Leonard James Polster, age 78, passed away at his home on April 4, 2020. He was born on June 13, 1941 to Herman and Rosella Grube Polster in Marlin, Texas. A graveside service will be held for immediate family at Friedens Cemetery, officiated by Pastor Ethan Nicholson, with a memorial service to celebrate his life to be scheduled at a later date. There will be a visitation on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Adams Funeral Home from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
He graduated Marlin High School in 1959. After graduation he attended Four C Business College and later Southern Baptist College. Mr. Polster served and was honorably discharged from the Air Force. He went on to work for Parish, Moody and Fikes accounting firm for over 35 years.
Leonard was married to the love of his life Violet Reichardt on March 16, 1963, at Friedens Church in Riesel, where he later served in various positions and was a long time member. He was an active member of the community where he volunteered his time to the St Paul Cemetery, helping family and friends, farming and working with his cattle and enjoyed traveling with many trips around the country and to Canada.
Leonard is survived by daughter, Lisa Frazier of Riesel; son, Lance Polster of Denton; sister, Margaret Abel; brother, Wayne Polster and wife, Peggy; grandchildren, Colton Frazier, Cheyenne Zito, Ava Polster and Aidan Polster; niece, Karen Prentice and husband, Dean, and nephew, Nathan Polster.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Violet and brother-in-law, Arthur Abel.
Memorials may be made to Friedens Cemetery Association, 109 S. Wiebusch St., Riesel, Texas 76682.
