Renee M. PollettOct. 3, 1947 - Nov. 23, 2018Renee M. Pollett, 71, of Waco, passed away Friday, November 23, 2018.A memorial visitation will be held from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 28, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend, in Waco.She was preceded in death by her parents, Gerald and Dorothy Barragar.Renee is survived by her husband, Charles C. Pollett; son, Craig Merritt and wife, Jennie; two step-daughters; and four sisters.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

