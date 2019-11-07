Alice PollardAug. 6, 1948 - Nov. 4, 2019Services for Alice Cook Pollard will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Second Missionary Baptist Church in Waco. A memorial will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, November 8, at First Missionary Baptist Church, NBC, 613 Jefferson St., Waco. visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m., Friday, November 8, at W. H. Littles & Sons Mortuary, Waco.

