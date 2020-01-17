Berry Polk, Jr.July 20,1932 - Jan. 2, 2020Berry Polk, Jr. passed away Thursday, Jan. 2. Funeral service will be at 1pm, Saturday, Jan. 18, in the chapel of Dorsey-Keatts. Intermemt to follow at Little Tehuacana Cemetery.Dorsey-Keatts - WacoSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Polk, Jr., Berry
To plant a tree in memory of Polk Jr. Berry as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.