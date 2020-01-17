Berry Polk, Jr.July 20,1932 - Jan. 2, 2020Berry Polk, Jr. passed away Thursday, Jan. 2. Funeral service will be at 1pm, Saturday, Jan. 18, in the chapel of Dorsey-Keatts. Intermemt to follow at Little Tehuacana Cemetery.Dorsey-Keatts - WacoSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

To plant a tree in memory of Polk Jr. Berry as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

