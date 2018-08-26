James Arthur PolkNov. 26, 1946 - Aug. 19, 2018James Arthur Polk, 71, departed this life, August 19, 2018. Services was held at Howell Funeral Home, in NC. He was a quiet and humble person, respected by all who knew him.James was born, November 26, 1946, in Waco, Texas, to the late Berry Polk, Sr. and Edna Lee Douglas Polk; he was the ninth of eleven children. James attended George Washington Carver High School where he played football for the Cadets. After graduation, in 1966, James enlisted in the United States Air Force and served for nine years as a sniper in Vietnam and an Air Policeman. His brother, Espsy Polk, also served the Vietnam war during the same time period as James.After getting out of service, he met and married, Johnnie M. Dreighten in Goldsboro, NC. He spent a number of years working at Pope Air Force Base in NC, as the Commissary Manager until his health began to fail.James accepted Christ at an early age. During his younger years of growing up, he attended Dallas Howard A.M.E. church in Waco and later, when he married, he became a member of the Kingdoms Hall of Jehovah's Witness in Goldsboro, North CarolinaJames was preceded in death by two of his brothers, Eddie L. Polk and William L. Polk.James leaves to cherish his memories by his loving wife of 35 years, Johnnie M. Polk; stepdaughter, Jennifer Artis and husband, Conrad, of NC; four brothers, Berry Polk, Jr. of Waco, Thomas J. Polk, of Houston, Lewis C. Polk, of Oakland, CA, and Espsy Polk and wife, Margaret of Phoenix, AZ; four sisters, Alice Sanders of Waco, Carrie M. Holbert and husband, David, of Waco, Martha A. Dow of Arlington, Rosetta Willis and husband, Jeff of Waco; aunt, Annie Mae Bell of Waco; devoted niece, Sheree Polk of Goldsboro, NC; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
