Bill Polk Nov. 21, 1934 - May 2, 2020 William "Bill" Polk, age 85, of Harlingen, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020. A memorial visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Friday, May 15, 2020, at Aderhold Funeral Chapel in West. Bill was born November 21, 1934 in San Angelo, the son of William and Bonnie (Black) Polk. He graduated from Lubbock High School and attended Texas Tech in Lubbock where he studied to become a chef. Bill proudly served his country in the United States Marines. Bill enjoyed cooking, traveling, classical music, visiting with all of his Czech family and friends, and was always ready for "Happy Hour". He was a devoted hard worker and was very proud of all of his accomplishments over the years in opening up the Czech Stop and Little Czech Bakery in West which is known as a famous stop for all of the I-35 corridor. Bill was very proud of his workers and cared about his Czech Stop family. He was a member of Waco Shriners, West Kiwanis, Waco Masonic Lodge #92, Waco Symphony, and the Retail Bakers Association. He was a big part of helping to start the first Westfest and starting a scholarship fund at Texas Tech. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Glen Polk. Survivors include his children, Mike Lee Polk of Tokio and Marissa Polk of Waco; his nieces, Shelly and Melinda; his Czech Stop Family; and many other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to West Fire Department, West Ambulance Association, or charity of choice. A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.
Service information
May 15
Memorial Visitation
Friday, May 15, 2020
3:00PM-5:00PM
3:00PM-5:00PM
Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel
808 South Reagan
West, TX 76691
808 South Reagan
West, TX 76691
