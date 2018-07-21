Jeanette Snapka PokludaOct. 20, 1941 - July 18, 2018Jeanette Snapka Pokluda, age 76, of West, passed away Wednesday, July 18, 2018 in Dallas. A Rosary will be recited 4 pm Sunday at St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption, with visitation to follow until 6 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 am Monday, July 23, 2018 at St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption in West. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.Jeanette was born October 20, 1941 in West, the daughter of the late Willie and Regina (Janek) Adamcik. She attended the old Ross School and St. Mary's School before graduating from West High School in 1959. On April 8, 1961 she was united in marriage to Richard A. Snapka in West. Richard preceded her in death on October 10, 1983. Jeanette was then united in marriage to Daniel Pokluda on December 6, 1997 in West. She was a homemaker and worked for a short time at American Amicable Life Insurance Company, the West ISD Tax Office and for Wilkirson-Hatch Funeral Home. Jeanette was a lifelong and faithful member of St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption, where she served as an Extraordinary Minister. She was also a member of the Catholic Daughters of America Court #829, St. Anne's Altar Society, KJZT Society #11, the Diocesan Council of Catholic Women, SPJST Lodge #66 and St. Mary's PTA. Jeanette enjoyed gardening, canning pickles, going on casino trips, traveling abroad, going on cruises and listening to Czech music. She especially loved her grandchildren and spending time with her family.Survivors include her husband of 20 years, Dan Pokluda of West; her children, Dale Snapka of Carrollton, Ron Snapka and friend, Denise Roessler of Dallas, Sherri Zacharias and husband, Kyle of West, Gerald Snapka and wife, Cindy of Houston and Carol Servello of Katy; a beloved sister, Joyce Dulock and her husband, Raymond; grandchildren, Logan Mims and wife, Kaitlyn, Lauren Servello, Gabby Servello, Alex Servello, Lane Servello, Grace Snapka, Griffin Snapka, Richard Zacharias and Rachael Zacharias; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the KC's/St. Mary's Sports Center. A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
