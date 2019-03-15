Norma Ruth PogueJune 30, 1950 - March 8, 2019Norma Ruth Pogue, 68, of Hewitt, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019.Memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 16, at Faith Temple Baptist Church (1197 Old Lorena Rd, Lorena, TX 76655).Inurnment will follow at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, March 16, at Hico Cemetery.To share thoughts and memories, view www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

