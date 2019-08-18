Evelyn PodsednikNov. 14, 1924 - Aug. 16, 2019Evelyn Podsednik, age 94, of Tours, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019 in West. A rosary will be recited 6 p.m., Monday, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel, followed by visitation until 8 p,m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m., Tuesday, August 20, at St. Martin's Catholic Church of Tours, with the Rev. Will Straten and the Rev. Walter Dhanwar as celebrants. Burial will follow at St. Martin's Cemetery in Tours.Evelyn was born November 14, 1924 in Coryell City, the daughter of Minnie (Reuter) and William Rabbe. On April 26, 1949 she was united in marriage to Edward Podsednik in Tours. Edward preceded her in death on May 5, 2003. Evelyn was a homemaker and was co-owner of the E.F. Podsednik Gin in Tours. She was a longtime faithful member of St. Martin's Catholic Church, where she tended to the Altars for over 50 years. Evelyn was also a member of KJZT Society #45 in Tours, the Ray Price Fan Club, and St. Elizabeth Altar Society. She received the Lumen Gentium Award, for her service to her church, from the Diocese of Austin. Evelyn enjoyed dancing, sewing, working in her yard and baking. She especially loved to attend her children's and grandchildren's sporting events.Evelyn is also preceded in death by her parents, and a sister, Inez "Pete" Stephens.Survivors include her children, Karen Robison and her husband, Les of Waco, Pamela Podsednik of Waco, and Duane Podsednik and wife, Amy of Tours; her grandchildren, Scott Podsednik and Lindsey White, Shana Mench and husband, Kevin, and Courtney Meador and husband, Dusty; her great-grandchildren, Ashton, Dylan, Peytra, Nixon, Kain, Karisa and Makenna; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Elizabeth Altar Society or to St. Martin's Catholic Church. A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
