Laura PliscottNov. 3, 1932 - Aug. 1, 2018Laura Evelyn (Hatfield) Pliscott, 85, of West, formerly of Hewitt, passed away, Wednesday, August 1, 2018. Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m., Saturday, August 4, 2018, at Waco Memorial Park Mausoleum. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior at 12:30 p.m. at Waco Memorial Park Mausoleum.Evelyn was born, November 3, 1932, to Oscar Davis and Rena Myrtle (Hawkins) Hatfield in Sheldon, MO. The family later moved to Waco, where Evelyn graduated from Waco High School. She met Carl Richard Pliscott and the couple married August 11, 1951. They would be celebrating 67 years of marriage this month.Evelyn was a member of Crossroads Baptist Church and was always an active member of the churches in her community. She was involved with the Women's Missionary Union and the Awana program. She and Carl took elderly church members to Gospel concerts and on trips, and they also coordinated meals for them. Evelyn loved reading, sewing, and traveling, but most of all Evelyn loved spending time with her family.She was preceded in death by her parents and several brothers and sisters.Evelyn is survived by her husband, Carl; children, Carl (Rick) Pliscott, Jr. and wife, Linda, Lori Rimlinger and husband, Robert, and Debbie Trevino and husband, Ralph; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; sister, Lola Faye Hodde and husband, Nolan; brother, Gerald Hatfield; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.The family would like to extend a special thank you for the loving care provided by the staff of West Rest Haven.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
