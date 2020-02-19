Anita PlemonsAug. 15, 1960 - Feb. 17, 2020Anita Jean Plemons, 59, of Waco, Texas, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020, at her home. Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, February 20, at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, February 19, at Bellmead Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Waco, Texas. Anita Plemons was born on August 15, 1960, to Robert and Juanita Crelia Plemons in Waco, Texas. Survivors include her daughter Amanda Plemons of Waco; a grandson Camdyn Valdez; a long time friend Brandon Schneider; she also had many other special family and friends.

To plant a tree in memory of Anita Plemons as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries