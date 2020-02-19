Anita PlemonsAug. 15, 1960 - Feb. 17, 2020Anita Jean Plemons, 59, of Waco, Texas, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020, at her home. Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, February 20, at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, February 19, at Bellmead Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Waco, Texas. Anita Plemons was born on August 15, 1960, to Robert and Juanita Crelia Plemons in Waco, Texas. Survivors include her daughter Amanda Plemons of Waco; a grandson Camdyn Valdez; a long time friend Brandon Schneider; she also had many other special family and friends.
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
Most Popular
-
Police arrest man wanted in fatal North Waco shooting
-
Waco attorney named in indecency with a child warrant
-
Man arrested on continuous sexual abuse of girl, 13
-
High-tech bowling venue could join Cinemark, Topgolf at I-35 and New Road
-
More Waco renters struggle to find affordable housing than state, national averages, Harvard report says
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.