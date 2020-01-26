Shelba J. Callan PlayerJuly 16, 1938 - Jan. 10, 2020Shelba J. Callan Player passed gently from this life on Friday, January 10, 2020.Shelba was born in Dardanelle, Arkansas, July 16, 1938, to Marvin Orville Callan and Arlie Belle Stewart Callan. At 18 years of age, Shelba moved to Washington, D.C. for seven years, where she and Johnny Player III noticed each other in passing for several years until Shelba finally asked him over to her house for a dinner. Johnny fondly remembers her quick wit, perky personality, and beautiful smile at the receptionist desk.They were married on June 14, 1980 and resided in Spotsylvania, Virginia. They also had a home on the Shenandoah River and spent many happy times on the weekends fishing, boating, and tubing the river for many years until their retirement in 1997. They returned to Johnny's hometown of Waco, Texas, where they have resided the last 22 years.Shelba had a passion for many years with the Red Hatters and Purple Passion Ladies of Waco having been their Queen Mother. Johnny and Shelba were also members of the Bosque River Sam's Club where they traveled all over Texas in their motorhome with many wonderful friends.Shelba is survived by her husband of 40 years, John Lawson Player III; daughters, Lori Whittemore and Carol Whittemore; Johnny's daughter, Johnna Player-Paton; sister, Jean Borden; one grandson; and five nieces and four nephews.The family wishes to thank the many kind and caring nurses at Providence Hospital and the special, loving care given to Shelba in Providence Park Hospice at St. Catherine.~From Shelba to Johnny - on their wedding day~When you're sad___I cryAnd when you hurt___I bleed.I feel your pain,And I know your thoughts.So, when all elseCrumbles to the ground,I will stand as your support.
