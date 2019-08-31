Rose Ella PlaceMay 13, 1931 - Aug. 30, 2019Rose Ella "Rosy" Place, age 88, of Gatesville, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, September 1, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Gatesville, with Dr. David Crosby officiating. The family will receive visitors following funeral services at the church. Graveside services will be at Crawford City Cemetery, with Dr. Levi Price officiating."Rosy" was born on May 13, 1931 in Gatesville, Texas, to the late B.E. and Genie McCoy. She grew up in Gatesville and graduated from Gatesville High School as the Valedictorian of her graduating class in 1948. Rosy graduated from Baylor University with a degree in Education and accepted a teaching position in Crawford upon graduation. She met Dwain Place at a Crawford Pirate football game and they were married on December 27, 1952 at First Baptist Church in Gatesville. Rosy was a born school teacher, who grudgingly retired after 40 years of classroom instruction. While Rosy did retire from teaching, she never stopped being of service to her church and community. Rosy played the organ and piano and sang in the First Baptist Church Choir for many years. Anyone who ever heard Rosy play or sing received a blessing and she always felt honored to play for church services, weddings or funerals. She was a devoted member of the Coryell Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and Retired Teachers Association and always looked forward to the annual Food for Families Drive around Thanksgiving. In 2006, Rosy and Dwain were named Citizens of the Year by the Gatesville Chamber of Commerce. Most of all, she loved her family and especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her husband, Dwain; parents, B.E. and Genie; brother, Huron; and sister, Belva.Rosy is survived by her son, Allen D. Place Jr. and wife, Tonya; grandchildren, Ashley Louder and husband, Brad, Amber Brockenbush and husband, Jason, Nicholas Hukel and wife, Sarah, Shea Place and McKamie Place; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Colt, McKinley, Addison and Blake, and "McCoy"; nieces, Carol Gene Graves and Susan Woods; nephew, Mike McCoy; too many Place nieces and nephews to name, and an untold number of friends.Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 912 E. Main, Gatesville, TX, 76528.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
