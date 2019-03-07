Carolyn PlaaAug. 1954 - March 3, 2019Carolyn Plaa, a bright and joyful light on this earth, died on Sunday, March 3, 2019, after a sudden illness. She was a mother and grandmother who showered her daughters and grandchildren with generous love, laughter, and care. A devoted and "magical" teacher, she shared her loving and exuberant spirit with every student God placed in her path. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Lake Shore Baptist Church, 5801 Bishop Drive, in Waco.Carolyn Ann Priddy was born in Waco, August 8, 1954, to Minnie Barnes Priddy and Amos A. Priddy. She was raised by her mother and stepfather, Gail Herring. A graduate of Midway High School, Carolyn earned her B.S. in Education in 1977 from Texas State University with Secondary Certification: Guidance and Counseling, Sociology and English. Just as importantly, Texas State was where she met her best friend of more than forty years, Kristie B. Carolyn graduated with honors and was selected most outstanding senior woman. She received her Master of Education from Texas A&M University in 1985 with a specialization in curriculum and instruction and professional reading certification, and she received her Special Education Certification in 1990 from Mary Hardin-Baylor/Texas Education Agency.A professional educator for forty years, Carolyn's middle name was "teacher." Teaching was what she was born to do. Her first job was teaching migrant children in Marlin ISD and then serving as a consultant on migrant education with Region XII. She moved from a teaching role at the Methodist Home to the Methodist Home Boys Ranch, where she taught every subject, including vocational agriculture.She spent 25 years with Midway ISD, working at the high school in Special Education and alternative education. During her last four years of teaching, Carolyn taught Reading and Content Mastery to younger students at River Valley Intermediate School, retiring in May 2018. She had considered returning as a substitute at the beginning of the school year because she couldn't imagine not being with her kids in the classroom.From 1985 to 2018, Carolyn also taught part-time at McLennan Community College, working with students in Reading Improvement and Writing Skills at the time of her retirement.Carolyn made teaching look easy. Her students adored her. She seemed to have a magical ability to get the best from all of her students and to make them proud of themselves. Encouragement was her hallmark. Every time she met with a student or other friend, she unabashedly and sincerely said, "I love you!"Her daughters, Christy and Katy, say that they could never describe their mom in just a paragraph. She was with them through every milestone in their lives and everything in between. Their favorite "shopping buddy" and best friend, she taught them how to be a great mother and friend. One day, Katy and Christy hope to be as special to their grandchildren as their mother was to Ty, Hunter, and Haley.Her grandchildren will always remember the funny songs she made up for them about everything. Their Grammy was their number one supporter and always their biggest fan, no matter whether she was at a goat show, a football game, or snuggled up with them reading a book. Ty, Hunter, and Haley got an immeasurable amount of big Grammy hugs and "I love you's."Carolyn first came to Lake Shore with her parents when the church was founded in 1959. Sixty years later, Carolyn's contagious laughter and endearing, positive spirit continued to lighten any room, whether as a GA leader, or at a Wednesday night supper, or a women's retreat. At the time of her death, she served as a Care Group leader, and, oh, how blessed were the people in her group.She was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include her daughters: Christy Plaa Malar and her daughter, Haley, and Christy's husband, Gary, and his children, Bailey and Garrett, and Katy Plaa Jarvis and her sons, Ty and Hunter; her sister: Marilee Priddy and her son, Luke Guyton; her step-siblings: Lori Herring Thomas, Melanie Herring Laminack, and Neal Herring.If you wish to make a gift in Carolyn's memory, the family requests you make a donation to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), 26 Broadway, 14th floor, New York, NY 10004 or donate online at www.jdrf.org.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.