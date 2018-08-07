Sidney Freeman PittsOct. 9, 1936 - Aug. 3, 2018Sidney Freeman Pitts, 81, of McGregor, passed away, Friday, August 3, 2018, at his home. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 8, 2018, Cole Funeral Home, McGregor. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, August 9, St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Waco. Interment will follow in McGregor Cemetey at 11:30 a.m. The Very Reverend Raymond Jay Waldon, Rector, and The Reverend James Pevehouse, Senior Associate, will officiate.Sidney "Sid" Pitts was born, October 9, 1936, in McGregor, to Hollis and Lucille Sharp Pitts. He attended McGregor schools and continued his education at Texas A&M University, graduating with a BS degree in 1960. He married Carolyn Hill, of McGregor, June 19, 1959, in McGregor.His professional career began with Aetna Life and Casualty in Los Angeles, CA in the field of safety engineering. In 1967, Sid, Carolyn, and their two children moved to Beaumont, TX, with Houston Chemical Corporation, before moving to Lake Charles, Louisiana, where they made their home for over 20 years. Sidney worked in the safety industry for Conoco Chemical, which later became Vista Chemical. He retired in 1988 from Vista Chemical and returned in 1990, to McGregor, with Carolyn.During his retirement, Sid used his extensive knowledge of safety in the chemical industry to provide volunteer consulting services to international companies worldwide, under the International Executive Service Corps. He also traveled extensively with Earthwatch, volunteering for various studies and projects and including his grandchildren, on these trips, whenever possible. He served on the Board of Directors for the Central Bosque Water Supply Corporation, and was active with the McGinley Memorial Library in McGregor. Sid was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Waco. He was an avid Lady Bears basketball fan and enjoyed watching the women of Baylor succeed on and off the court.Following Carolyn's death in 2003, Sidney married the former Shirley Davis Hamilton, in McGregor, on January 13, 2007. They resided in McGregor for the remainder of his life.Mr. Pitts was preceded in death by his first wife, Carolyn; parents; and sister, Lola Ann Sherrill.Survivors include his wife, Shirley Hamilton Pitts, of McGregor; daughter, Kathleen Pitts Land and husband, Lyle, of Coppell, TX; son, John David Pitts and wife, Denise, of Fairfax, VA; six grandchildren, Courtney Land Wright and husband, Shane, Sydney Land, Hank Pitts, Clara Pitts, Lucy Pitts, and Hollis Pitts; and brother, Johnny Ray Pitts. He is also survived by the extended family of his present wife, Shirley, and her son Davis Hamilton and wife, Melissa, of Harker Heights, TX, and their daughter, Nicole. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorials be mailed to Cal Farley's, P.O. Box 1890, Amarillo, TX 79174.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
