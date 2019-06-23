Virginia PitmanJune 11, 1930June 11lhiuhoiu - June 12, 2019Virginia Ann Dodson Pitman, formerly of Waco, died June 12, 2019, in Pleasant Hill, California, one day after her 89th birthday.Ann was born on the family farm in Simpsonville, Texas, in 1930, the youngest of ten kids. She was valedictorian of her graduating class at Union High School where she met the love of her life, Gerald Gene Pitman. They both attended Baylor University. As a nursing student in 1950, Ann was the first "summer missionary" appointed to Nigeria, West Africa, where she served at various Baptist missionary hospitals.In 1952, Gene and Ann married after Ann earned her RN degree. While Gene completed his medical training in surgery, the couple had three daughters. In 1961, Ann fulfilled her dream of returning to Africa as a missionary nurse, and the family moved to Nigeria as Southern Baptist medical missionaries.In 1968, the Pitmans moved to Waco, Texas, where Gene opened a private practice in Bellmead. The family joined Columbus Avenue Baptist Church, and in 1970 Ann began the Neighbors Program, a weekday educational and support program for the spouses and families of foreign nationals attending Baylor University. During this time, Ann also taught practical nursing at McLennan Community College.Ann was a creative, compassionate spirit. She took great pride in her home and yard, and she loved to entertain. She and Gene often hosted Baylor students, international families, and other friends for dinners and parties.In 2011, Ann and Gene moved to the Bay Area to be closer to family, where they enjoyed the pleasant weather and beautiful scenery. Ann is survived by her three daughters: Laurie Pitman and Sherie Ellington of Oakland, California; and, Julie Pitman of Dallas; four grandchildren: Ian Farmer, Cliff Lusk, Alex Ellington and Elyce Ellington; and four great-grandchildren.In place of flowers, gifts in Ann's honor may be sent to Arts for Oakland Kids, 3871 Piedmont Ave #11, Oakland, California 94611, or to a non-profit of choice. A memorial service for both Ann and Gene is being planned for the fall.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
