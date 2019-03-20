Larry W. PinterMay 19, 1944 - March 17, 2019Larry Wayne Pinter passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Hillcrest Hospital. Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, March 21, at Oakwood Cemetery, 2124 S 5th St, Waco, TX, with The Rev. Jerry Freedman officiating.Larry was born May 19, 1944, to Matilda and Raymond Pinter, who preceded him in death. He was employed by and retired from the Veterans Hospital in Waco, Texas.Larry is survived by his aunt, Mabel Cassens; and several cousins.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

