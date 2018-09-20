Horace J. PinkstonDec. 24, 1923 - Sept. 13, 2018Horace Jackson "Jack" Pinkston was born, December 24, 1923, on a farm near Sinton, Texas. Jack was 94 years old when he departed his earthly journey and went home to be with the Lord, September 13, 2018. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 22, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, with Pastor David Cozart officiating. Family burial will follow at Robinson Cemetery. The family will receive visitors 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home beginning at 1:00 p.m.Jack graduated from Mathis high school and served his country during WWII in the U.S. Army Air Corps. He married Betty Jacob on February 25, 1950 and enjoyed 65 years of marriage. Jack was employed by the Lummas Company in Houston, TX, as auditor and project accountant. He also worked as controller for B&B Insulation Company of Houston. He retired from Texaco as Computer Specialist in 1984. Betty and Jack were long time members of Spring Woods Baptist Church in Houston and then active members of Dorcas Wills Baptist in Trinity, TX, and later, First Baptist San Marcos, TX. In his last years, he was a member of Meadowbrook Baptist Church in Waco. He was ordained as a deacon by the Dorcas Wills Baptist Church and later retired as Deacon Emeritus by the First Baptist Church San Marcos. He was a faithful worker in every church he attended.Jack was known for his sweet, gentle spirit and terrific sense of humor. He definitely let his light shine and was a great example of Christ's love to all, especially his family.He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty June Pinkston; mother, Bessie Hickman and stepfather, Forrest Hickman; sister, Dyron Thompson and husband Pascal Thompson.Survivors include his daughter, Robin Pinkston Hines and husband, Mark; three grandchildren, Kristen Hines Stark and husband, Matthew, David, and Kayla; and a host of relatives.A special note from Jack: "Farewell and goodbye to my family and multitudes of people who blessed my life."Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
