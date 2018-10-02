Mary Helen PingSept. 20, 1928 - Sept. 28, 2018Mary Helen Ping passed away, Friday, September 28, 2018. Memorial services will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, October 3, at Regis Chapel at Providence Park, with Dr. Randall Perry officiating. A visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m., prior to the service, on the second floor in St. Elizabeth at Providence Park.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

