Mary Helen PingSept. 20, 1928 - Sept. 28, 2018Mary Helen Ping passed away, Friday, September 28, 2018. Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 3, at Regis Chapel at Providence Park, with Dr. Randall Perry officiating. A visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m., prior to the service, on the second floor in St. Elizabeth at Providence Park.Helen was born, September 20, 1928, in McGregor, Texas, to John and Mellie McKey. She retired after many years from the VA Hospital in Waco, and she was an avid fan of Baylor Women's basketball. She also was a long-time member of First Baptist Church in Waco.She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband and father of her two sons, Charles Lindy Westerfield; and deceased second husband, James Ping.She is survived by two sons, David Westerfield and partner, Thomas Weigl, and Mark Alan Westerfield and wife, Pam; two sisters, Margaret Maddux and husband, Charlie, and Martha Jane Fulp and husband, W.D.; three grandchildren, Josh, Ashley and Mandy; and four great-grandchildren, Gavin, Noah, Harper and Mia.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
