Glenda Pilgrim
August 30, 1945 - June 3, 2020
Glenda Mae Pilgrim, 74, of Elm Mott, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at a local hospital. Graveside services will be 10 a.m., Monday, June 8, at Rosemound Cemetery. Come and Go visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Sunday, June 7, at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel. Glenda was born on August 30, 1945, in Waco, Texas, to Will Ed and Lena Mae Hunt Chapman. Glenda was preceded in death by her parents; twin grandchildren, James and Jamie; her husbands, James Pilgrim and Domingo Montalbo; and brothers, Willie Ray Chapman and Eddie Chapman. Survivors include son, James Pilgrim and his wife, Joyce, of Elm Mott; daughters, Lanetta Holecek and her husband, Joseph, of Elm Mott, and Sherri Pilgrim also of Elm Mott; 10 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren, also a special stepson, Domingo Motalbo Jr.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.