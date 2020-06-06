Glenda Pilgrim

August 30, 1945 - June 3, 2020

Glenda Mae Pilgrim, 74, of Elm Mott, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at a local hospital. Graveside services will be 10 a.m., Monday, June 8, at Rosemound Cemetery. Come and Go visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Sunday, June 7, at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel. Glenda was born on August 30, 1945, in Waco, Texas, to Will Ed and Lena Mae Hunt Chapman. Glenda was preceded in death by her parents; twin grandchildren, James and Jamie; her husbands, James Pilgrim and Domingo Montalbo; and brothers, Willie Ray Chapman and Eddie Chapman. Survivors include son, James Pilgrim and his wife, Joyce, of Elm Mott; daughters, Lanetta Holecek and her husband, Joseph, of Elm Mott, and Sherri Pilgrim also of Elm Mott; 10 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren, also a special stepson, Domingo Motalbo Jr.

To plant a tree in memory of Glenda Pilgrim as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries